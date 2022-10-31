Gujarat bridge collapse: PM Modi condoles loss of lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the deaths in the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat’s Morbi city and stated that rescue ops were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts.

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat Ekta nagar in kevadia.

“I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, the government is with the bereaved families in every manner. The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government,” PM Modi said.

“I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister said that Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel had reached Morbi last night and has been holding the command of search and rescue ops since yesterday.

“The State Government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations,” PM Modi said.