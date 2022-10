Fishermen in Tamil Nadu will stage a statewide protest on November 11 against a recent incident in which a fisherman was injured after being shot by the Navy. On October 21, the Indian Navy ship on patrol in the Palk Bay near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) fired shots at a fishing boat which had 10 people in board. K Veeravel, the 35-year-old fisherman, sustained bullet injuries on his thigh and stomach, while nine others were also wounded.