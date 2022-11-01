‘Arunachal-Assam border issue likely to be resolved by November end’

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the state’s decades-old border problem with Assam is likely to be resolved by the end of November.Khandu held a meeting with a high-level delegation from Assam including Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora and senior officials on Monday.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Khandu said that this meeting could be termed the penultimate one in the series of deliberations held between the two northeastern neighbours to solve the boundary issue.“One more meeting is to be held between me and my Assam counterpart Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for a final agreement and permanent solution. Both of us are determined to resolve all our differences by the end of November,” he said.Sarma and Khandu on July 15 signed an agreement at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh to end border issues between the two states and decided to “restrict” the number of disputed villages to 86 instead of 123.