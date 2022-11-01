Talks tough

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan suspended Long March after a reporter was crushed to death by his container.In a video posted by Imran Khan on his Twitter account, it was seen thousands of Pakistanis were participating in the ‘Long March.’ ‘This is the Revolution I was talking about. 3rd day of our Haqeeqi Azadi March and people keep joining our March in huge numbers as we move forward, tweeted Imran. Meanwhile, he said that his party was with the Pakistan Army and wants it to be strong during his address on the third day of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march to Islamabad.

During the speech, Imran maintained that whenever ‘we criticise the army it is always constructive criticism, reported The Express Tribune. The former ruling party has been critical of the security establishment with Imran criticising the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), whose Thursday press conference he had been denouncing during his address on the first and second day of the march. Imran said Shehbaz Sharif you gave a statement that I sent a message to you that we should sit together and decide about the army chief… look Shehbaz Sharif listen to me I don’t talk to boot polishers.

The PTI chief was referring to PM Shehbaz’s statement made a day earlier, wherein he claimed that he rejected a proposal from Imran about the appointment of the army chief, and instead offered him dialogue on the Charter of Democracy and Charter of Economy.