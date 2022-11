Chennai witness heavy rain, normal life affected

With North East monsoon setting in, Chennai witnessed heavy rains. Over 7 cm of rain has been reported across Chennai.

Incessant rains since last night meant traffic-jam at many places.

Areas including Tondiarpet, Madipakkam, Thiruvottriyur, Manali, Pallikaranai, Velachery, Arumbakkam, Ekkatuthangal, KK Nagar and Egmore have continued to receive heavy rain from Monday. Several areas reported water logging after experiencing intense showers from last night.

The Regional Meteorological Center on Tuesday forecast moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Thiruvallur. Whereas, other districts such as Nilgiris, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Tirupathur, Karur, Ranipet, Vellore are likely to get light to moderate rain.