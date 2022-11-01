Chennai rains: Waterlogging at several areas

Areas such as Pullianthope, Kamarajar Salai, Ashok Nagar and several localities in Kolathur and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar reported waterlogging on roads following heavy rains since last night. In Korattur, in Tamil Nadu Housing Board in 24 central avenue, water entered homes.

Further, an orange warning has been issued to all the 200 wards in Chennai, as 6.4 cm to 15 cm rain is predicted on Tuesday.