Gautham Karthik, Manjima Mohan make their relationship official

Actor Gautham Karthick took to Instagram to confirm that he is indeed in a relationship with actress Manjima. He shared a few photos with the actress.Gautham penned a long note, highlighting the evolution of his relationship with Manjima. “I don’t believe that even the word ‘Love’ is sufficient to describe the bond you have created for us. I know that with you by my side, I can face anything that life can throw at me. I’m extremely grateful that you have chosen to share this special bond with me my love.Now let me do my part by making sure I earn your love every day and nurture and grow this bond till the very end! I love you with all of my heart! I can’t wait for us to start our journey together as one! (sic), read a part of his note.