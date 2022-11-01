Rio’s next goes on floors

Director Hari Haran Ram’s new film, featuring actor Rio Raj in the lead, went on floors with a traditional ceremony.Interwoven with feel-good moments that highlight family bonding, the film will be a tailor-made treat for both youngsters and their parents, who can watch the movie together and take back good moments and emotions from theatres, says the director.The yet-to-be-titled movie is being produced by D Arulanandhu of Vision Cinema House and directed by Hari Haran Ram, who earlier worked as an assistant director in Meesaiya Murkku and co-director in Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja. While Rio Raj plays the lead character, Malavika Manoj and Bhavya Trikha have been roped in as the female leads in the film.Actors Charlie, Anbu Dasan of Kolamaavu Kokilafame, Aegan, Kevin Felson and Praveena will be among those who play pivotal roles in the film.KG Vignesh will be the director of photography for the film, which will have music by Siddhu Kumar of Sivappu Manjal Pachchai fame.