T20WC : India defeats Bangladesh.

India edged out Bangladesh in a last over thriller by 5 runs. It was an all Virat Kohli show in the death overs as India finished on 184/6 after 20 overs. Kohli celebrated his record of being the leading run-getter in T20 World Cups with an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls, while KL Rahul shrugged off his lean run with a 32-ball 50 in guiding India to a massive 184/6.

Virat Kohli,Player of the Match, said, Pretty close game. Not as close as we would have liked it to be. A good day with the bat. When I went in there was a bit of pressure. I didn’t want little mistakes to curb my instincts. I am in a happy place. I don’t want to compare it with the past. As soon as I knew the WC is in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. Good cricketing shots will be the key here is what I know. Hitting through the line is what I do in every format. It is just an extension for me. I love playing at this ground. This makes me feel at home. When I come to Adelaide, I am meant to enjoy myself and keep batting.