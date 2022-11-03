Twitter ends ad-free articles for premium Blue subscribers

Twitter has announced to discontinue ad-free articles for its premium Blue subscribers under Elon Musk as new CEO.The micro-blogging platform said that it made the decision “to discontinue Ad-free Articles, effective as of close of business, on October 31, 2022″.Twitter included ad-free articles when it rolled out its Blue subscription last year for $4.99.A portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue subscription fees went directly to publishers within their network.The feature was based on the platform Twitter acquired from Scroll, a service that specialised in removing ads from news sites.”We will stop displaying the ‘Twitter Blue Publisher’ label on any tweets containing your articles. We will no longer be sending a Twitter Blue token when people on Twitter access articles from your properties,” the micro-blogging platform said in an email sent to publishers.