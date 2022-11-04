Paris Masters: Musetti upsets Ruud to reach quarters

Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti earned his first Top five win on Thursday when he upset World No.4 Casper Ruud 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals at the Paris Masters, here.The 20-year-old played with confidence throughout the two-hour, 19-minute clash in the French capital, striking 37 winners as he pulled the Norwegian from corner to corner to reach his maiden ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal.”I am really happy. I think we played a great match until the end. A lot of remarkable shots from his side. He was playing really well and I had to play my best tennis to beat him. I am really happy that all the hard work I am doing keeps improving me.I am really proud of this win,” Musetti said. Musetti, who entered the match holding a 0-6 record against the top five players, will next play sixth-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic or Karen Khachanov. He is making his second appearance in the French capital, having advanced to the second round last year.The Italian is currently at a career-high No.23 in the ATP Rankings after soaring to his second tour-level title in Naples last month. Musetti will finish his season next week at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, where he will be the top seed at the 21-and-under event.Ruud, who has won three tour-level titles this season, will turn his attention to Turin, where he will make his second consecutive appearance at the ATP Finals.