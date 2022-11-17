India using technology as weapon against poverty: Modi

India has been contributing to make technology human-centric and democratic and it has turned out to be a weapon to eradicate poverty in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. The Prime Minister, who addressed the silver jubilee edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 22) through video conference, said India`s Innovative youth have ensured tech and talent globalisation. “In India, technology is a force of equality and empowerment…since past, India has been contributing to make technology human-centric and democratic. Technology has turned out to be a weapon to eradicate poverty in the country. Especially, Bengaluru is leading the path of being the capital of technology, innovation and potential leadership,” he said.”While India is investing 100 trillion dollars on infrastructure projects in coming years, there would be red carpet welcome for them in place of red-tapism which used to exist earlier,” he added.