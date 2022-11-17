Elections can be rigged though Social Media: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that polls can be rigged through social media and that if social media companies want, they can make any party win an election. Without naming any party, he also said that communal violence has been planted as a strategic weapon to cause disharmony in society by one ideology and its leaders. Gandhi made these remarks while interacting with civil society members led by activists Medha Patkar and G G Parikh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra here.”Even if the EVM (electronic voting machine) is secure, Indian elections may be rigged through social media. If large social media companies want, they can make any party win an election. Systematic bias is being applied there and my social media handles are a live example of it,” the Congress MP said.A statement by the Congress said during the meeting, the representatives raised relevant issues like political democracy and communal harmony, among others.