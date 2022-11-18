Painting contest for children

Chennai : Round Table India (RTI) & Ladies Circle India(LCI) organised Taare Zameen Par – a painting competition for deserving children.A press release said that these children are studying in the schools developed and maintained by RTI.”To date, RTI has constructed over 5736 classrooms and over 2000 schools impacting 6.3 million children across India. About 3000 children from own Round table supported schools were picked from their respective schools this early morning in buses and brought to Gurudwara, T.Nagar for Childrens day special RTI & LCI weekevent,” the release added.Prince of Arcot Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali inaugurated the competition and judged the top 3 paintings and handed over the certificate and prizes for the first round. Area 2 chairman Vijaya Raghavendra & chairperson Divya Chetan, Sreedhar awarded the winners with medals and certificates.