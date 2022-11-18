Japanese film, music fete in Chennai

To commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and India, the Japan Foundation, in association with the Embassy of Japan in India and PVR Cinemas (Venue Partner), will be organising the Japan Film and Music Festival from November 25 to 27 November at PVR SPI Escape, Express Avenue Mall, Chennai.A press release said that the tickets can be booked through PVR Cinemas and BookMyShow.”This year’s festival will feature recorded concerts by RADWIMPS, one of Japan’s leading rock bands followed by screenings of iconic animated movies by the world-renowned filmmaker and animator Makoto Shinkai,” the release added.Speaking about the festival, Koji Sato, Director General, of Japan Foundation New Delhi said, “India-Japan have shared a close relationship, encompassing not just trade and economic ties but also cultural exchange. In our contemporary culture, both music and films are shared and enjoyed by the wider public, making us feel much closer. In this memorable year of friendship, we are bringing Chennai a true slice of Japanese entertainment, helping friends make happy moments and memories across the country.”