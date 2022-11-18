Cailee Spaeny in talks to star in ‘Alien’ reboot

Hollywood star Cailee Spaeny best known for her roles in projects like ‘Mare of Easttown’ and ‘Pacific Rim Uprising,’ is in talks to star in the next ‘Alien’ movie at 20th Century Studios. According to Variety, the screenplay for the sci-fi horror reboot was written by director Fede Alvarez, who is best known for ‘Don’t Breathe’ and the 2013 ‘Evil Dead’ adaptation. After ‘Alien: Covenant’ in 2017, it’s the sixth ‘Alien’ film.The company intends to start filming by the beginning of 2023, despite the fact that the cast has not yet been decided.Producing the untitled ‘Alien’ sequel is Ridley Scott, who also directed ‘Prometheus’ and ‘Alien: Covenant,’ the two sequels to the 1979 original. In addition, Alvarez will work as a producer. The first ‘Alien,’ which followed the crew of a spacecraft that made contact with a mystery extraterrestrial, starring Sigourney Weaver and Tom Skerritt. With an 11 million dollar budget, it grossed $184 million worldwide and spawned multiple sequels and spin-offs, such as 1986’s “Aliens,” 1993’s “Alien 3,” and 1997’s “Alien Resurrection.” It also sparked the production of the crossover movies “Alien vs. Predator” (2004) and “Alien vs. Predator: Requiem” (2007).