Pattathu Arasan to release 25 Nov

Actor Atharvaa Murali’s upcoming film Pattathu Arasan directed by A Sarkunam and produced by Lyca was recently announced to release on November 25.The movie that has veteran actor Raj Kiran in a crucial role also has Ashika Rangnath, Raadhikaa Sarathkumar, RK Suresh, Jayaprakash and Raj Aiyappa in the star ensemble.Sarkunam said that the unit filmed a schedule in betel leaf plantation in Thanjavur.In the movie, Atharvaa plays a kabaddi player. Moreover, the film has been shot exclusively in a betel leaf plantation near Thanjavur, he says.