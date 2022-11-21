Super show

Star Indian table tennis player Manika Batra clinched the bronze medal at the ongoing ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup tournament on Saturday, becoming the first Indian female paddler to win a medal at the event.I think the Olympics is not too far away it will come soon and of course, my aim is to win a medal over there but like I always say that I will focus on short-term goals but my main focus is to win a medal in Olympics and beat top players over there so it is important to keep on focusing on my upcoming tournaments. So, I will just keep on going step by step and let’s see what happens there. I will always give my best for my country and winning and losing are a part of the game. In Commonwealth Games, it did come but this tournament meant really something to me. I will just keep on going like this and performing my best,” said Manika Batra. Manika beating some top Asian paddlers like world no. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in the opening round followed by beating world no. 6 defeating Hina Hayata of Japan has made her one of the favourites to win a medal at the Asian Games which will be played in Hangzhou.