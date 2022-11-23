State govt grants Rs 16 cr for flood-affected in Mayiladuthurai

Chennai: Following the announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the State government allotted Rs 16.16 crore for flood-affected families in Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi taluks in Mayiladuthurai district. A GO was issued to give effect to the allotment.

According to the GO, 99,518 families in Sirkazhi taluk and 62,129 families in Tharangambadi taluk will be given Rs 1,000 each.

It may be recalled that on 14 November, Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected the Cauvery delta areas that were battered by heavy rains, directed officials to estimate the crop loss and ordered Rs 1,000 cash assistance to affected people.

After inspection in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, Stalin, answering a question on crop loss and compensation and the demand of the main opposition AIADMK, told reporters that officials have been asked to determine the extent of loss.