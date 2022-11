Chennai: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami along with party senior leaders called on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi at the latter’s office today and submitted a memorandum regarding the prevailing law and order situation in the State.

Senior party leader KP Munusamy and former ministers SP Velumani, P Thangamani, D Jayakumar, and CVe Shanmugam accompanied the former chief minister.