Kanchi seer at Irgavaram village

Kanchi Sankaracharya Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi is camped at Sri Chandrashekharendra Saraswathi Swami Veda Pathashala at Iragavaram village and Sri Chandramouleeshwara Puja was performed at Shivalayam. A

press release said that a Veda Sabha was organised in the presence of Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi and Veda Pathashala Adhyapak Gullapally Sitarama Ghanapathi was felicitated with Swarna Kankanam. S

ri Vijayendra Saraswathi visited Shiva temple and residence of Gullapally Krishnamurthy, vice chancellor of Sanskrit Central University, Tirupati at Kothapadu village. At Iragavaram he visited Goshala, Agnihotra Shala and houses of Veda Pandits & devotees.