WHO looking to rename monkeypox to ‘MPOX’: Report

The World Health Organization (WHO) is looking to rename monkeypox to “MPOX” to destigmatize the virus, according to a US newspaper report.

The decision follows growing pressure from Biden officials, who privately asked WHO to change the name, The Politico reported. The report said this decision could be announced on Wednesday.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Politico report said that Washington is worried that the virus’ name was deepening stigma and affecting the vaccination campaign in the country.

Since early May 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported in countries where the disease is not endemic, and continue to be reported in several endemic countries. The US has recorded nearly 30,000 infections, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.