India logs 347 Covid cases

India saw a single day rise of 347 coronavirus infections, taking the virus tally to 4,46,70,830, while the active cases further declined to 5,516, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll has climbed to 5,30,604 with one death each reported from Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Meanwhile, China reported 32,943 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 24, of which 3,103 were symptomatic and 29,840 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.