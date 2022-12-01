Police moves HC against Tharoor’s discharge in Sunanda death case

The Delhi Police today moved Delhi High Court against the Trial Court order passed on 18, August 2021 discharging Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the Sunanda Pushkar death case.

The Delhi police had accused Tharoor of abetment to suicide and cruelty against Pushkar who was found dead in a luxury hotel in Delhi in 2014. The Delhi Police has knocked on the door of the Delhi High Court after the passing of an over 15-month period.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice to Shashi Tharoor on an application moved by Delhi Police seeking ‘condonation of delay’ in filing the revision petition.

The court fixed the matter for February 7, 2023. Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Shashi Tharoor apprised the court that during the course of the trial, various orders were passed by the lower courts and HC where the records of this case must not be shared with anyone.