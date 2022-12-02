India reports 74 new covid cases in last 24 hours

India’s new covid cases have declined to 74 in the last 24 hours, with the number of active cases down at 4,767 on Friday, as per the health ministry data. More than 4.46 crore covid cases have been reported so far, while India has recorded 530,622 covid deaths in the last two years. Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.93 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 64,240 vaccine doses were administered. Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on covid situation in the country and continue to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.