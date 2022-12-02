Ponting taken to hospital following health scare

Former Australian batting great and captain Ricky Ponting has been rushed to the hospital due to a health scare, according to reports in several Australian media outlets. Ponting was commentating for Channel 7 during day 3 of the 1st Test between Australia and West Indies at Perth. He was rushed to hospital during the lunch time according to a report in Foxsports, quoting The Daily Telegraph.

Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today’s coverage, a Seven spokesperson said, according to the SMH report.

It has been a difficult couple of years for Australian cricket as far as heart health is concerned. This year, the game lost two of the biggest legends to wear Australian colours, Rod Marsh and Shane Warne in March.