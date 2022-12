President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the ancient shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Monday. Earlier, the President clad in ivory white traditional attire paid obeisance at the shrine of Lord Lakshmi Varahaswamy situated on the banks of tank close to the Sri Venkateswara temple, a temple official said. Upon arrival at the main temple, priests, amid chanting of Vedic hymns, accorded a traditional welcome to Murmu, the 15th President of India.