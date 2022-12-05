Jayalalithaa’s death anniversary observed

Former CM and interim general secretary of the AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami, former Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, as well as other AIADMK leaders, paid floral homage at the mausoleum of the former Chief Minister J Jayalaithaa in Chennai today on the occasion of her death anniversary.Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran also paid homage to the departed leader. Meanwhile, The Justice Arumugasamy Commission that probed the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has recommended an inquiry against V K Sasikala, a former aide of Jayalalithaa, former health minister C Vijayabhaskar and former health secretary Dr. J Radhakrishnan and Dr. C Sivakumar. The commission tabled its report in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday.The State government had formed the commission to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of the former Chief Minister after her hospitalisation on September 22, 2016. The Arumugsamy Commission had earlier presented the report to Chief Minister M K Stalin.The commission in its report cited eyewitnesses as claiming that the death of Jayalalithaa had taken place on December 4 instead of December 5 when Jaya’s death was officially announced.The report questioned as to why the former Chief Minister was not taken abroad for treatment even after Dr. Richard Beale was prepared to take Jayalalithaa abroad.