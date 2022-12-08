Adam Zampa named captain of Melbourne Stars

Melbourne : Adam Zampa has been named the captain of Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) in the absence of Glenn Maxwell who suffered a broken leg last month. The leg spinner arrived at the Stars in BBL|05 and has since taken his game to a world-class level. Representing Australia 72 times at the T20 international level and 119 times at the ODI level, Zampa has been the pre-eminent white ball spinner for his country for some time. “It’s an honour to lead the Melbourne Stars in Glenn’s absence and I look forward to helping get the best out of this group. Our Stars journey won’t be complete without a BBL title and we’re throwing everything into this season to achieve that. I’m so excited to be playing alongside Trent Boult and Luke Wood for the first time along with Joe Clarke again this year. With the help of Marcus as vice-captain, I can’t wait to lead this group and we want to see as many of our fans at the MCG as possible on Friday 16th December at the MCG,” Zampa said in an official statement released by Melbourne Stars.