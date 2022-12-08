Cong to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal MLAs in Chandigarh

The Congress has convened a meeting of all its newly-elected MLAs in Himachal Pradesh in Chandigarh after the declaration of results on Thursday, and the meet was likely to pass a resolution authorising the Congress president to elect the CLP leader.

As trends indicated a comfortable win for the grand old party, AICC in charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla said the party was happy that it is getting an opportunity to form the government in the state and asserted that the party will do everything to fulfill the 10 guarantees made to the people of the state and would provide better governance to people.

“The newly-elected Congress MLAs would meet in Chandigarh post-election results and decide on electing the new legislature party leader,” Shukla said.

Sources said the MLAs are likely to pass a one-line resolution authorising the Congress president to decide the CLP leader. This has been the tradition in the Congress party, they said.

“The party is sending two observers –Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior leader Bhupinder Hooda– along with me. We will be travelling in some time to Chandigarh today where all the party MLAs have been called,” Shukla said.