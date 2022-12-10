BCCI announces schedule for series against SL, NZ & Aus

Mumbai, Dec 10: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the schedule for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. “India’s 2022-23, the international home season will commence with a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January,” BCCI said in a statement. Indian home season will kick off from January 3 next year with the T20I against Sri Lanka and will finish on March 22 with an ODI against Australia. Men in Blue will first take on Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series. The first match of the series will be held on January 3, 2023 in Mumbai while the second and third will take place on 5 and 7 in Pune and Rajkot respectively. The action will then move to a three-match ODI series wherein Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum will host the games on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively. The three-match ODI series against New Zealand wherein Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore will play the hosts on January 18, 21 and 24 respectively. The second ODI on January 21 will be a marquee ODI for the city of Raipur as they will host their first international fixture. Team India will also play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The T20I series will start on January 27 while the second match will take place on 29 and the third on February 1. Ranchi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad will play the host for the three-match T20I series. The Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kickstart in Nagpur on February 9 next year. Team India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala & Ahmedabad. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature.