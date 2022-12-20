When is Simbhu’s Pathu Thala releasing?

Silambarasan TR starrer Pathu Thala directed by Obeli N Krishna, which was supposed to hit the screens on December 14 is now said to release on March 30.The official remake remake of the Kannada blockbuster, ‘Mufti’ also stars Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kalaiyarasan, and Teejay Arunasalam in important roles.Though the post-production works are going on in full swing, there is no official word regarding the new release date.Pathu Thala has music by AR Rahman and is bankrolled by Studio Green and Pen Studios.