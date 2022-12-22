ED attaches A Raja’s ‘benami’ land worth Rs 55 cr in Kovai

Under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached a “benami” asset worth Rs 55 crore of DMK leader A Raja. The attached asset included 45 acres of land in the Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu.

According to the federal agency, Raja’s company purchased the land in lieu of approving an environmental permit to a Gurugram-based real estate firm, during his stint as the Union minister for environment and forests between 2004 and 2007.

“The real estate company (listed on the BSE) has around the same period in 2007, in the garb of land commission income in the hands of one benami company of A Raja,” the ED said in a statement.