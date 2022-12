The Twitter CEO has finally spoken up about his promised resignation from his post after Monday’s poll. Taking to the microblogging site, Elon Musk tweeted, “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!”The Twitter CEO has finally spoken up about his promised resignation from his post after Monday’s poll. Taking to the microblogging site, Elon Musk tweeted, “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!”