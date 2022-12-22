OPS team holds dist secretaries meet

Amidst a legal battle between Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Pannerselvam over claiming stake for the leadership of the AIADMK, the latter convened a meeting with his district secretaries.The meeting saw chaired by O Paneerselvam and senior leaders including Panruti Ramachandra took part. Various issues including holding of a general.council meeting was discussed at the meeting.Meanwhile, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has convened a meeting of district secretaries, MPs, and MLAs of the party on December 27.Sources said the meeting will discuss a host of crucial issues concerning the AIADMK. The meeting also comes at a time the party’s legal issues are only compounding each passing day – the EPS camp was forced to give an undertaking before the Supreme Court that it won’t hold the elections for the post of general secretary, for now.