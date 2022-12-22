‘Chennai Port-Maduravoyal two-tier project work to begin soon’

The work contract of the Chennai Port – Maduravoyal two tier elevated road project would be awarded by March next year, said the union minister of Road Transport and Highways in the Parliament.Replying to the question raised by DMK MP TR Baalu, union minister said that the bids for the project have been invited and it is targeted for award by March 2023. The work will commence after the award.The elevated road project is included under PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan, Gadkari said, adding that the project is targeted to be completed in 30 months from the commencement.The total length of the two tier elevated highway is 20.565 km and it has been divided into four packages with a total estimated cost of Rs.5611.70 crore, the minister added.The National Highways Authority of India had invited bids for the construction of the two-tier 4-lane elevated corridor in July this year. The elevated road would be a double-tier between Port and Koyambedu for the benefit of the non-port vehicles with seven entries and exits.