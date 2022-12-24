India records 201 new Covid infections in last 24 hours

India recorded 201 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. India’s active caseload currently stands at 3,397 which accounts for 0.01 per cent of the total cases. The recovery rate currently is at 98.8 per cent. As many as 183 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,41,42,791. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.14 per cent. A total of 1,05,044 COVID-19 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. On the COVID-19 vaccination front, the government data informed that over 220.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.