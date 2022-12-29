Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from AIIMS as her health improves

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, a day after she was admitted with symptoms of viral fever and stomach infection. The sources said that the 63-year-old Union Finance Minister is much better now.

The minister was admitted to AIIMS Delhi yesterday with a minor stomach infection and later shifted to a private ward of the hospital. Nirmala Sitharaman had on Saturday attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai.

It may be noted that the Union Government is in the process of consultations to finalise the Union Budget 2023 to be presented on February 1 next year.