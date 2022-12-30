Ronaldo condoles Pele’s death

Cristiano Ronaldo has written an emotional message offering his “deepest condolences to all of Brazil” following the death of national icon Pele.Soccer legend Pele died on Thursday at the age of 82.Pele passed away as the joint leading scorer in the history of the Brazilian men’s national team with 77 goals.Twelve of those goals came at FIFA World Cups and Pele is still the only player in the tournament’s history to win it three times.Portugal captain Ronaldo took to Instagram shortly after Pele’s daughter had broken the sad news of the Brazil legend’s passing.Referring to Pele by his full name, Ronaldo wrote a powerful 96-word message in Portuguese.