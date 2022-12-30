Neymar says Pele changed football

Neymar has written a moving tribute to Pele following the death of his hero.Pele passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.The three-time World Cup winner died just 20 days after Neymar had equaled his record of 77 goals for the Brazil men’s national team.”Before Pele, 10 was just a number,” began Neymar’s emotional post on Instagram. “I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life.”But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pele football was just a sport. Pele has changed it all.”He turned football into art, into entertainment. [He] gave voice to the poor, black people and mostly: gave visibility to Brazil.”Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He’s gone but his magic remains. Pele is FOREVER!!”