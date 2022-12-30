Rishabh Pant injured in car crash

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been injured in a serious car accident near his hometown of Roorkee, Uttarakhand, and has been taken to hospital.VVS Laxman, the chief of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, said on Twitter that Pant is “out of danger,” but the extent of his injuries is not yet known. The accident is believed to have taken place in the early hours on Friday, when Pant was returning to New Delhi. He was subsequently taken to a local hospital and is being shifted to a private hospital in Dehradun*.Pant, 25, was not part of the India squads for the T20I and ODI home series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3. He was due to head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning before the Test series against Australia in February.He most recently played a match-winning innings of 93 in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur, which helped India win the series 2-0.