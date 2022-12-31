Udhayanidhi will answer to critics’

Though Udhayanidhi Stalin may be new to a ministerial post, he is a familiar face in Tamil Nadu and he would respond to criticism of his elevation through performance, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Thursday. Indicating that political adversaries would be proved wrong, Stalin said Udhayanidhi was capable of proving his mettle when it comes to administration. ”Though he has been made a Minister now, he is not new to you (people). There was criticism during his elevation as a Minister. I am sure Udhayanidhi will rise up to the occasion and respond to the criticism through his performance,” the Chief Minister said at an event got up here to distribute government welfare assistance to several hundreds of beneficiaries in the district. Udhayanidhi, son of Stalin and great grandson of late DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi, was sworn in as Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development a fortnight ago. Pointing out that when he became a legislator, Udhayanidhi asked the people to judge him by his performance, the Chief Minister said the former conducted himself in such a manner that he won appreciation from several quarters