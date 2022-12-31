TMB spreads its wings

Chennai : Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB),has opened two new branches at Thevur, Salem , and at Koyambedu, Chennai. The Salem branch was opened by Thevur Town Panchayat President N Thangavel and the branch at Koyambedu was inaugurated by D Rajasekaran, president, representing committee members of Koyambedu Wholesale Vegetable, Fruits, Flowers and Food grains Market. S Krishnan, MD CEO, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB) said, “On getting listed in the Stock Exchanges, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd., is back to enrich our vision in expanding the network PAN India. On initiation of its expansion, our bank has opened 510 th and 511 th new branches in Tamilnadu, we also have plans to open many more branches in the near future covering PAN India. It gives me immense pleasure in sharing this momentous resuming of expansion to all our stakeholders.”