Pant shifted from ICU to private suite

New Delhi: India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant “is doing well and has been shifted to a private suite due to fear of infection”, revealed Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma on Monday.

“Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon,” said Sharma to ANI.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced that the state government will provide all help for the 25-year-old’s treatment, who was seriously injured in a road accident near Roorkee on December 30 while on his way to surprise his mother.