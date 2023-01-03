Promotions for IAS officers

Chennai :The Tamil Nadu government issued a slew of orders on Sunday, promoting IAS officers of different batches. Four of the 1999 IAS batch officers have been promoted to Principal Secretary grade, while the government issued orders promoting the IAS officers of 2007 batch of the state cadre to Super Time Scale of IAS.Branjendra Navnit, without prejudice to his deputation as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to World Trade Organisation, Geneva, Switzerland, has been promoted to the Principal Secretary grade of IAS.Similarly, Ashish Chatterjee, Principal Secretary of Resident Commissioner of TN House, New Delhi, Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, Principal Secretary of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment and Dev Raj Dev, Principal Secretary/ Commissioner of Disciplinary Proceedings, have been promoted to Principal Secretary grade, said Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu in an order issued on Sunday.Fourteen IAS officers of 2010 year allotment have been promoted to the selection grade of the IAS with immediate effect, while seven IAS officers of the 2007 batch of the state cadre were promoted to Super Scale of IAS, the CS said in another order.