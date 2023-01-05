Varisu, Thunivu to hit screens 11 Jan

Vijay’s Varies and Ajith’s Thunivu will release worldwide in theatres on January 11.’Varisu’ is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish’s Sri Venkateswara Creations, the music for the film is composed by Thaman S, Karthik Palani is the cinematographer, and editing by National Award-winning editor K. L. Praveen.Apart from Vijay, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others.Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Project LLP, the film apart from Ajith also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Bhagavathi Perumal in crucial roles. The film’s music is composed by Ghibran, his 50th. Nirav Shah is the cinematographer and the editing is handled by Vijay Velukutty.