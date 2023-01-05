Trailer of SRK, Deepika’s ‘Pathaan’ gets a release date

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s ‘Pathaan’ has got a release date. The trailer of the action-packed film will be out on January 10.A trade source revealed, “Mark the date. Pathaan’s trailer is being released on Jan 10! The teaser sent the internet to a tizzy. So, expect the trailer to cause a meltdown! The visually stunning trailer is a feast for big scale action entertainer lovers.It has stunning action set pieces that will wow you when you see the trailer. Pathaan is a true blue theatrical event film and the trailer will justify that status.”YRF always wanted to launch the trailer two weeks to the film’s release. They wanted to build intrigue around the film and create more anticipation and hysteria for the trailer. They have done the needful. Pathaan has become the hottest film in a long, long time and it’s because of a clear strategy to delay the trailer so that there is frenzy around Pathaan.”