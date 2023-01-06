Vijay Sethupathi’s OTT venture gets its release date

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming thriller series ‘Farzi’ announced its official streaming date on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared the first look poster of Shahid Kapoor which they captioned, “Con hai ye farzi?.” Unveiling the first look poster of Vijay Sethupathi, the OTT platform captioned, ” Here to uncover the asli behind the Farzi.” Helmed by the director duo Raj and DK, the series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from February 10, 2023. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. Talking about the show, director duo Raj and DK said, “After a massively successful association with Prime Video for The Family Man, we are thrilled to return with our next new series! It’s one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. Basically a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world. We can’t wait for everyone to watch this series that’ll be out on Prime on Februaly 10th.” ‘Farzi’ marks the digital debut of the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor. Soon after he shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons and shared their excitement. “I am so excited and can’t wait for this thriller webseries,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Ab maja aayega na bhidu.” “Marking the calendar ,” another fan commented. Meanwhile, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s sports drama film ‘Jersey’ with Mrunal Thakur which failed to impress the audience at the box office despite him getting positive reviews for his performance. He will also be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action film ‘Bloody Daddy’. The official release date of the film is still awaited.