TN Assembly adjourned till tomorrow NT Bureau

Chennai: The second day of the first session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for the year 2023 was adjourned till tomorrow after adopting condolence resolutions for the demise of former Erode MLA E Thirumagan Everaa and other eminent personalities.

Eminent personalities that include Tamil scholars K Nedunchezhiyan and Avvai Natarajan, famous film narrator Auroordas, prominent artist and writer Manohar Devadoss, Former DMK MP and Vice Chairman, State Minorities Commission Dr Masthan and Football legend Pele.

Congress MLA members of the Assembly paid a silent tribute to the late Erode MLA E Thirumagan Everaa.