Fight against drugs will continue, says CM Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that elimination of drugs and Gutkha was the target of his government.Blaming the previous AIADMK regime for the drug prevalence in the State now, Stalin, intervening during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his debate in the State Assembly, said that his government has created a new history in drug crackdown.Pointing out that about 50,875 persons were arrested and 11.59 lakh kgs of Gutkha was seized in the incumbent regime, the Chief Minister recalled the meeting of district Collectors and SPs he had chaired on August 10, 2022 and said that about 12,294 cases were registered in connection with Ganja and 17,280 ‘enemies’ arrested.